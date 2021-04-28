Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,083 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,390% compared to the typical volume of 164 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

