Jones Lang LaSalle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $179.42. 4,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,157. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

