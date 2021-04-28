ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.60. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $600.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

