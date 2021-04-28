Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Gap Down to $26.65

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $24.87. Veoneer shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 2,462 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

