Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $113.85

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $110.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $112.78, with a volume of 2,424 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,206 shares of company stock worth $189,629,170 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

