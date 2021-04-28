Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.20. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

