$61.95 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $61.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $64.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $242.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.20 million to $250.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.35 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $242.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

