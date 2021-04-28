ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $387.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

