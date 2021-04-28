Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $506.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

