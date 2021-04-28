NuBits Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,176.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $1,176.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

