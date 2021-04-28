Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The company has a market capitalization of $537.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $36.48.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.