DEAPcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $1.61 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.00871506 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00064623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.25 or 0.07992090 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.