Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90 billion-$13.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.15 billion.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,889. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $618.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

