Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90 billion-$13.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.15 billion.
Shares of TSM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,889. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $618.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.
