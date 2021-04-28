Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €128.00 ($150.59) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.60 ($126.59).

FRA:SY1 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €110.05 ($129.47). 241,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.35. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

