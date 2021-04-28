Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,664.69 ($100.14).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
