Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,664.69 ($100.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

