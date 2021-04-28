Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,496. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

