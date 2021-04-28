Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BBBY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,836. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

