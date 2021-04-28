Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Reaches $162,694.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $162,694.00 and $449.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004669 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,769,955 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

