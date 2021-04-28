Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 72,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

