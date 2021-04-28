Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $566 million-$572 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.49 million.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

TEAM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.73. 6,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,621. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.05, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

