Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 56,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

