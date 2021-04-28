First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 169,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

