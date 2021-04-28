Scotiabank Boosts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $40.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 223,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,052. Canfor has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

