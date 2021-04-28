31,922 Shares in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.23% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

