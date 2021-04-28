Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.20

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 118.90 ($1.55). Senior shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 480,866 shares.

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £465.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.51.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

