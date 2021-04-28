Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.38

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.38 and traded as high as C$39.40. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 176,832 shares traded.

EIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

