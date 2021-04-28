Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 10th

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

CPLP opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

