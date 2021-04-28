Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.