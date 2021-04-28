Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Expands By 216.1%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,122 shares of company stock worth $345,930. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.