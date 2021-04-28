WOWswap Reaches Market Cap of $11.00 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $537,484.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.46 or 0.00077816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

