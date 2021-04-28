SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $92,643.84 and $58.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.92 or 0.01185514 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.