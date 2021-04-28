Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $378,333.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $378,333.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

