San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.