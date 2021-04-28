San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 380 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

