9,697 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

