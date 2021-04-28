Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Invests $137,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,304,079.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

