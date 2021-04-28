Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.71 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

