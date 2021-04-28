Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BSET opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.