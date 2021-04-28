Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

