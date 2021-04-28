1,898 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

