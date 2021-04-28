Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

