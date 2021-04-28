Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $8.86 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

