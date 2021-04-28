Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

