83,849 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

