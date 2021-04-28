Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

