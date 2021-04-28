Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 83.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

