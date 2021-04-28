Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 78.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 36Kr alerts:

KRKR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,818. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.