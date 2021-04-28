NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 16,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

