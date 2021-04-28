Amphenol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

Shares of APH opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

