Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

